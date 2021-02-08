STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Farm laws agitation: While government fixes nails, farmers plant flowers and fruits at protest sites

Protesters convert border sites into well-curated nurseries amid barricades and concertina wires put up by police

Published: 08th February 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

A girl gives roses to protesting farmers on the main stage at the Ghazipur protest site on Sunday | Parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Land plots filled with wild grasses near Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu protest sites have been converted into well-curated nurseries with a variety of flowers like marigold and rose. The protesting farmers have also sowed seeds for potatoes and sugarcanes in the nurseries surrounded by concertina wires that came up as part of stringent security installation at the agitation sites to hinder the protestors’ movement to Delhi.

“Our motivation is simple. The government had fixed iron nails. But we are planting flowers, fruits and crops. We are farmers, this is what we do,’ Ramraji, who hails from Jind in Haryana, said at UP Gate (Ghazipur). The 54-year-old farmer is among the several who are now curating the nurseries for which seeds and saplings are being sourced from nearby nurseries in Ghaziabad.

Another protestor volunteering for the work said the nursery has flowers like rose and marigold besides varieties of plants like palm, pine and others set in planters. “We had also planted flowers next to the iron nails fixed near the barricading by police. We give flowers and crops in exchange for nails,” he said.
Farmers from Dhurana village in Sonipat planted flowers at Singhu border protest site.

Satyanaryan, 74, said his group even brought soil from their village to plant the flower saplings.
“It is our message to the government that we will spread love even if it uses force to suppress us,” he said.
A farmer leader from Haryana, Suresh Koth, said, “Sarkar kaante bo rahi hai, ham phool laga rahe hain.”     
Meanwhile, a commotion ensued at the protest site after a small snake was spotted in the freshly dug-up soil brought for preparing plant bed. One of the farmers killed  the snake with a spade as it tried to wriggle out to safety from the crowd. Some of the farmers tried to stop the man from hitting the snake, but it was too late.

Thousands of farmers have dug their heels in at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu at Delhi’s outskirts since November last with a demand that the Centre repeal the three new contentious agri-marketing laws and ensure legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) of crops. The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal talks with the protesting farmer unions, has maintained the laws are pro-farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi farmers protest farmers protest Delhi Chalo Farm Laws Agri Laws Ghaziabad
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp