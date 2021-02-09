STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Classics reinvented

Starbucks’ limited edition menu curated by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor boasts Chole Paneer Kulcha and Bhuna Murgh Pie

Published: 09th February 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Suchitra Behara 
Express News Service

If you have a palate for aromatic Indian flavours, but also wish to indulge in something continental, then the new menu, specially curated by the celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor for Starbucks, is a must-try. Age-old authentic recipes have been presented in new ways to suit the needs of millennials. A collaboration with Tata Sampann, the food tasting was done virtually with Sanjeev, Navin Gurnaney, CEO at Tata Starbucks, and Richa Arora, President, Packaged Foods, India at Tata Consumer Products.

Red Poha with Coconut Stew

Chef Sanjeev called this curation a ‘jugalbandi’ and guided us through the tasting. “Often we do not associate nutrition with taste. After several experiments, here we are — simple Indian flavours, but in classic Western form,” shared the chef.

Our tasting began with Turmeric Brioche served with Makhani dip. The French bread is flavoured with strong spices like turmeric and pepper. The dip, made from fresh butter, was creamy and added great texture to the flaky dish. Red Poha with Coconut Stew. is the chef’s own favourite for its mix of West and South Indian flavours, combined with carrots, green peas, cashews, and yam. The side of coconut stew gives the red poha an added flavour.

We loved the generous filling of spicy chole and paneer in the Chole-Paneer Kulcha. It tasted authentic, but we would have preferred a more moist filling.The Bhuna Murgh Pie happens to be our favourite from the entire range. Inspired by the Singaporean curry puff, this flaky puff pastry is high on flavours. The meat was tender, and those who truly enjoy strong Indian spices must give this a try. The final dish was Masala Chicken Croissant, with a twist. The buttery puff pastry was filled with delicious minced chicken and cheese.With all the dishes reinvented in a healthier way, one can truly savour on their delicacies.

AT: All Starbucks outlets. 
COST: Rs 220 onwards.

