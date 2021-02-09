STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Constable rescues elderly couple after building blaze in Delhi

Constable Vikram brought a hammer from the nearby shop and broke the lock so that the fire tenders could reach the spot straight away to douse the blaze.

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prompt action of a constable saved the lives of a senior-citizen couple who got trapped on the terrace of a building in south Delhi that caught fire, police said on Monday.

The fire had broke out on the first floor of the building at Greater Kailash on Sunday.

The main gate of the road leading to the location was locked, they said.

Constable Vikram brought a hammer from the nearby shop and broke the lock so that the fire tenders could reach the spot straight away to douse the blaze.

He also cut the supply of the piped natural gas in the house, an officer said.

When Vikram was informed by the crowd gathered near the spot about the senior citizen couple, aged around 90, being stranded on the terrace of the house that was on fire, he quickly reached the roof and managed to evacuate both of them, he said.

The constable lifted the woman on his shoulders and he also helped in evacuating other residents of second and third floors of the building, he added.

