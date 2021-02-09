STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mobile initiative to educate street kids

HCL Foundation with the Noida police and NGO Chetna have started mobile vans to prevent street children from slipping into crime by choosing a better future instead

a mobile van from the Nanhe Parinde initiative at Gautam Buddh Nagar; street kids participating in the initiative

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

HCL Foundation, the CSR arm of HCL Technologies, in partnership with the Noida police and NGO Chetna, recently launched a programme titled Nanhe Parinde in Gautam Buddh Nagar. It has created two mobile education and protection vans for children and the youth living on the streets, to prevent them from slipping into crime and help them discover their voice and passion. Excerpts from an interview with Nidhi Pundhir, Director, HCL Foundation:

Nidhi Pundhir, Director, HCL; 

Who all will benefit from this initiative?
As per the larger mandate, HCL Foundation’s initiatives in urban slums are tied to the idea of ‘giving back’ to the communities where we operate. Noida is one of the main cities where HCL has presence, and ‘Nanhe Parinde’ has been rolled out here for now. It aims to provide alternative educational opportunities and safe spaces for children living in difficult circumstances (CEDC) through five mobile educational vans in the next three years. The idea is to reduce the fear of police in children so that in case of need and vulnerability, they can freely reach out to them for help.  

How will the kids get selected?
NGO Chetna will assess the pockets in Noida to identify vulnerable children indulging in rag-picking, begging at traffic signals, etc. HCL Foundation and its partners are already running ‘Gurukul’ classes in Sarfabad, Barola and other slum areas in Noida, which are the community-based bridge and mainstreaming centres. Based on the experience and knowledge of working in these areas, school children between 7-14 years will be identified. Additionally, the vans will be manned by female drivers to set an example for women empowerment and provide income and livelihood opportunities to them.

What roles will the police and NGO Chetna fulfil?
NGO Chetna will be responsible for assessing on-ground situation, identifying children through vulnerability mapping, running the vans at the designated areas, and deploying staff trained by them who will implement the project on-ground, conduct sessions with children, provide educational and recreational opportunities, design the curriculums, ensure safety and dry nutrition support to these children. Based on the age and developmental stage of children, they will work towards linkage with The National Institute of Open Schooling and conduct all the training and workshops under the project. 
The police will anchor the project by allocating parking spaces, granting required permissions, ensuring safety and security of children and equipment. Each vehicle will be manned by a police constable who will help identifying vulnerable children and ensuring safety while sessions are on. Police officials will volunteer to conduct learning and development sessions including self-defence, martial arts etc., and work as role models to inspire children. 

How and what will these kids be taught?
Each van is equipped with LCD TV, audio system, public address system, CCTV camera and flashlights for safety, folding tables/chairs, small plastic chairs, drinking water, dry nutrition, study material, stationery as well as sanitisers and sprays to ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols. The van has two sides, and on each side, classes will be conducted for a group of around 30 students. The children will be divided into two groups - 7-9 years and 10-14 years. NGO Chetna will follow the Srijan curriculum for foundational literacy and numeracy skills. There will also be a focus on life skills, 21st-century skills, sports and digital literacy skills to ensure holistic development. Children will be trained on child rights and the basics of the Constitution. Eventually, they will be inducted into the digitised UP Board curriculum, which is being followed in HCL Foundation-supported government schools where 25 smart classes have been set up.

Will this initiative include employment generation?
Considering the target age group, job linkage is not part of the mandate. However, we do aim to build life skills and focus on aspiration building of these young children such that they aspire for a better future.  

