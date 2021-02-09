Over 9,700 vaccinations, 125 new Covid cases on Monday 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 9,700 healthcare workers received Covid-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Monday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, with a turnout of over 54 per cent. Besides healthcare workers, frontline workers, who include, police, civil defence staff, DJB and electricity department employees, among others, are also getting jabs since the last couple of days. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 125 fresh cases on Monday, while the death toll rose to 10,882 with three more fatalities. The positivity rate stood at 0.23 per cent.

After a sluggish start, since the exercise was kicked off January 16, the inoculation drive had picked up pace in the last several days.The targeted number for vaccination on February 8 was 18,000, officials said.

“Today, 9,740 people were administered coronavirus vaccine, and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in 11 persons,” a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said. The district-wise distribution of total 11 AEFI cases on Monday was -- Central Delhi (3), East Delhi (1), New Delhi (1), North Delhi (0), North East Delhi (0), North West Delhi (2), Shahdara (1), South Delhi (0), South East Delhi (1), South West Delhi (0) and West Delhi (2), according to the data shared by authorities.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 till date in Delhi, majority of them being healthcare workers, has crossed the one lakh-mark, officials said on Saturday.

The 125 new cases came out of the 55,390 tests conducted the previous day, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The infection tally in the city rose to 6,36,160 and the death toll mounted to 10,882 with three new fatalities, authorities said. The active cases tally on Monday dropped to 1,096 from 1,112 the previous day, according to the bulletin.