STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Water from Thames in support of farmer protest

NRI businessman Ahlawat flies to India with water from famous London river in response to Tikait’s emotional appeal to agitators

Published: 09th February 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with Acharya Pramod Krishnan and other seers at Ghazipur border on Monday | Parveen negi

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another instance of the ongoing farmers’ protest attracting solidarity from across the globe, a non-resident Indian (NRI) from England has come all the way to Ghazipur border to support the movement. 

Rohit Ahlawat said from the beginning he was supportive of the farmers’ demands. He made a decision to fly to India after farmer union leader Rakesh Tikait in last week appealed to protesters to bring water from their home as the district administration had cut water supply to the protest site. It was then Ahlawat, who owns a franchise of a popular food joint in Reading, London decided to make his support visible. 

“I am coming from a farming background. I am the son of a farmer, and tears of the farmers shall not go waste. The government is not listening to the protestors, instead it is ridiculing them. The government is trying to defame the protestors and trying to create division among Indians by saying protestors are against the rest. It is my duty to support the agitation by offering water from my home in London,” said Ahlawat who brought water from the Thames river in London to the protest site.

A protester, in chain, walks on a street at Singhu border on Monday | PTI

After meeting Tikait, the NRI businessman said, “I I brought water from Thames because we use the same water in our London house.” Ahlawat said he has been living with his wife and a four-year-old son in England for the last 11 years.

Ahlawat is not alone. Scores of non-resident Indians have been coming to Ghazipur and offering water to Tikait after the video in which the farmer leader is seen breaking down alleging that the government was using force against peaceful protestors. Meanwhile, Congress leader from UP Acharya Pramod along with a few other seers visited the protest site.

Additional forces withdrawn from borders
Police withdrew on Monday its additional force who were deployed across the borders in Delhi during the farmers’ tractor parade. According to an official order, the entire staff will go back to their respective districts or units with effect from Tuesday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers protest Rohit Ahlawat
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp