AAP slams South Delhi Municipal Corporation over charging for 'public toilets'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday has opposed the move of the South Municipal Corporation of Delhi to charge Rs 5 for use of public toilets saying it is going to hurt a lot of poor people and should be withdrawn.

Leader of Opposition in South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Prem Chauhan said that BJP's decision to charge a fee for using the MCD toilets will also fail the 'Swachh Bharat' mission across the capital. AAP members also held a protest at Mohan Singh Market area in RK Puram area of Delhi along with slum dwellers in the vicinity, against the BJP-ruled civic body's decision.

"The Aam Aadmi Party completely opposes this antipoor decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Firstly, the conditions of MCD toilets are miserable and secondly, now the BJP is charging extra money for it. How will the BJP run the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' with such a decision? Now, these people will be forced to stop using public toilets," said Chauhan.

Party's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak also said that the BJP ruled MCD has decided to impose Rs five per use for the toilets under their jurisdiction, this decision will devastate the lives of slum dwellers.

"Under the influence of the anti-poor mindset, the BJP ruled MCD has come up with a proposal that now any citizen will use the toilets under the jurisdiction of the BJP ruled MCD will have to pay Rs 5 per use," said Pathak.