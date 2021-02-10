Admission for economically weaker section nursery students in Delhi to start soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With nursery or entry-level admission in private unaided recognised schools beginning soon, the directorate of education (DoE) has issued a slew of instructions to districts for collecting details of seats available in the schools under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) or disadvantage group (DG) with disabilities. The admission process this year will completely be online.

The deputy director of education (DDE) of each district has also been directed to provide the list of private unaided recognised schools, which will participate in the online admission process with correct GPS coordinates.

As per the Right To Education (RTE) Act 2009, all private unaided recognised schools are under obligation to admit - at the entry level classes - children belonging to EWS and DG in the neighborhood to the extent of atleast 25 per cent of the strength of the class and provide free and compulsory elementary education.

"The DoE had initiated an online system for admission under EWS or DG category for the academic session 2016-17 and the system continued for the subsequent sessions till 2020-21. Now, the department has to initiate the online admission process under EWS or DG category candidates for pre-school or nursery, pre- primary or KG and class I," he added.

"To maintain the uniformity and transparency in the admission process, it has been decided to conduct the online admission process in respect of all the private unaided recognised schools including the ones recognised under the provisions of RTE Act 2009 and by Municipal Corporations for the academic session 2021-22," said an official.

However, in government schools the admission process will be conducted both online and of fline modes. Apart from nursery admission, admissions for other classes in government and private schools are also set to begin soon.

The DDEs have been asked to ensure that the number of EWS or DG category seats disclosed by the schools in their entry level class or classes should not be less than the highest number of seats in the previous four academic years.

"All district DDE's have directed to complete the exercise and forward the desired information by February 15 including the revised list of schools along with GPS Coordinates and number of seats in the prescribed proforma to the Private School Branch so that further necessary action can be taken for starting online admission process for the next academic session –2021-22 in time," said the official.