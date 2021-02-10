STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Delhi Police acted impartially, swiftly during riots', Centre tells Lok Sabha

The Ministry of Home Affairs was asked if it had taken cognisance of videographic footage that allegedly showed police using excessive force in some cases.

Published: 10th February 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers on their tractors arrive at Red Fort during the Kisan Gantantra Parade amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi

Farmers on their tractors arrive at Red Fort during the Kisan Gantantra Parade amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police used "appropriate force" and took "proportionate action" in the Delhi riots cases, the government said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs was asked if it had taken cognisance of videographic footage that allegedly showed police using excessive force in some cases while, in some other instances, failing to do its duty by silently observing the violence instead of intervening to stop rioting mobs.

"During the Northeast Delhi riots, Delhi Police acted swiftly in an impartial and fair manner. Proportionate and appropriate actions were taken by Delhi Police to control the situation," MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha.

He was answering questions posed by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed who also asked whether the government intends to investigate the actions of the police during the riots that took place in February last year.

The minister, in his reply, lauded the police for controlling riots. "Sincere, dedicated and incessant efforts made by Delhi Police brought the riotous situation to normalcy within a short span of time and also prevented the riots from spreading across to other areas," he said.

Reddy added that the police used appropriate force to control and disperse the crowd. "Necessary legal and preventive actions were taken by Delhi Police on all complaints/ calls received, as per law and procedure," Reddy said, in a written reply.

Delhi Police's role during the riots has been criticised by many, including the Delhi Minorities Commission, which went on to allege that police even participated in the violence in some areas and that there was deliberate inaction on the part of the cops.

In a fact-finding report released in July last year, the minorities panel suggested that the "failure to prevent communal violence was not due to individual or sporadic breaches, but was a pattern of deliberate inaction over several days".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Home Affairs Delhi Police Delhi riots G Kishan Reddy Mohammad Jawed
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp