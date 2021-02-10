Delhi restaurants roll out Valentine's Day deals for couples, singles and girl gangs

By Express News Service

Now that going out and ordering in is almost back to normal (adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, nonetheless) various restaurants and hotels have rolled out special Valentine's Day offers to entice guests.

Creamy & Dreamy Affair

Go for the dessert variety – heart-shaped Blueberry Mirror Glaze Cheesecake and Red Velvet Mascarpone Pastry, Gulab Malai Kheer, and drink Love at First Sight – a combination of White spirit and peach finished with cranberry juice.

AT: Pirates of Grill, DLF Mall of India; Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

Singles and Girls' Gang

Molecule Air Bar has curated a cocktail Love Potion at a special price of Rs 399 only for all the singles. Warehouse Café is giving a 10 per cent discount to every all girls’ and all boys' table, and a gang

of over four girls will get a 10 per cent discount at Mama’s Buoi.

The special dessert My Little Heart also has a 10 per cent discount.

Strawberry Special

L'Opéra has special strawberry tarts and frasier cake, including the flaky Strawberry Eggless Thin Tart with strawberry compote layered with fresh strawberries. The French Strawberry Fraisier cake has two layers of genoise sponge, diplomat cream, strawberry syrup and strawberries. AT: All L’opera outlets

For Couples

This restaurant has curated a Valentine’s Day special five-course menu for stags and couples. One can enjoy the Valentine Special Cocktail/ Mocktail Menu and a threecourse set meal per couple for `2021.

AT: Farzi Café, Cyber Hub, Gurugram; CP

Love Bites

The ongoing TET festival here stands out for its decoration and a curated food and drinks menu, especially the special Love Bytes menu on February 14.

AT: Viet:Nom, DLF CyberHub, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram

Muscial Performance

Deene Khan, who belongs to a family of mastersingers, will be performing live. Khan sings the songs of Sufi poets like Mira Bai, Kabir, Lal Shahbâz Qalandar, Bulleh Shah and Baba Ghulam Farid with élan.

AT: Nukkad Café & Bar, SDA Market

Daily Drinkathon

To celebrate this Valentine, one can indulge in a Daily Drinkathon. They have 1+1 on IMFL on Monday, 1+1 on Shots on Tuesday, 1+1 on Wine on Wednesday, 1+1 on LIIT on Thursday, 1+1 on Sangria on Friday, 1+1 on cocktails on Saturday, 1+1 on Mocktails on Sunday. They also have heartshaped Jello shots.

AT: Josh- The High Energy Bar, Pitampura, TILL: February 20

V-Day at Home

For those, who love to celebrate the day in the comfort of their homes, Kampai is doing Special Valentine Packages. Founder Avantika Bahl says, "Our team can do the perfect restaurant-like

experience at your place. We will personally curate each menu based on client preferences, including table settings, cutlery and crockery for a complete dining experience."

Salsa Kitchen also has a similar at-home experience. "We have a seven-course meal for couples. Private chef services for Valentine’s are starting from Rs 10,000," adds Chef Sagar Bajaj.