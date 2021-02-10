STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi sees best turnout for COVID-19 vaccination

Over 12,700 beneficiaries received the Covid-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Tuesday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, the highest singleday turnout by numbers till date, officials said.

COVID Vaccine

Image for represenational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 12,700 beneficiaries received the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Tuesday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, the highest singleday turnout by numbers till date, officials said. The turnout was over 70 per cent, a marked improvement from the figures a day before -- 9,740 (54 per cent turnout).

Besides healthcare workers, frontline workers -- including police, civil and defence staff, and DJB and electricity department employees, among others -- are also getting jabs since the last couple of days. According to officials, more number of frontline workers are coming ahead to receive the vaccine compared to healthcare workers.

Also, the number of scheduled days, from initially being four days - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - has now been extended to six days a week, Monday-Saturday. After a sluggish start, since the exercise was kicked off on January 16, the inoculation drive picked up pace in the past few days. The targeted number for vaccination on February 9 was 15,100, officials said.

"Today, 12,717 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine, and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in seven persons. This is the highest number (of people vaccinated) achieved in a day so far," a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 till date in Delhi, majority of them being healthcare workers, had crossed the one lakh-mark a few days ago. As per officials, district magistrates (DMs) of several districts have come forward to vaccinate themselves and set an example.

The DMs of South West, North, West, North West, North East districts and others have got the vaccines. The number of people vaccinated till date in Delhi, majority of them being healthcare workers, had crossed the one lakh-mark a few days ago. No fresh COVID-19 death was recorded in the national capital on Tuesday while 100 fresh cases were registered.

Comments

