'No tax burden on people': North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari terms Union Budget as game-changer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming the present budget a 'game-changer', the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said that not even a single budget brought by United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government during its tenure of 10 years could be compared with the present estimation of revenue and expenses presented by the financial minister Nirmala Sitharaman this year.

Speaking at a press conference at his residence, Tiwari said that the budget would not only give the economy a new direction but would also help revive the economy, which had slowed down due to the corona pandemic.

The former chief of Delhi BJP said that even experts are surprised with the provisions of the budget that had been made despite adverse situations arising due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Everyone thought because of COVID that there would be a heavy tax burden but this 'Aatmanirbhar Budget' is without any new taxes. The budget has rein in the officialdom in the income tax department. The scrutiny period for returns of upto Rs 50 lakh has now been reduced to three years, which was six year earlier," said Tiwari.

"The Manmohan Singh government in its 10 years at the Centre failed to bring even one such budget that could help the economy. For the first time, a Budget has been brought under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership that will reset the economy," said the former Delhi BJP president.

The central leadership of the BJP has asked MPs to break down the annual budget by selecting topics and discussing them at press conferences, meetings and outreach programmes with workers in their constituencies.

Tiwari's press conference was part of the initiative. Referring to the proposed redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station, the BJP leader further said that it is now being developed on the lines of airports with all new facilities including hi-tech security gadgets.