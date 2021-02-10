STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'No tax burden on people': North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari terms Union Budget as game-changer

The former chief of Delhi BJP said that even experts are surprised with the provisions of the budget that had been made despite adverse situations arising due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 10th February 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Terming the present budget a 'game-changer', the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said that not even a single budget brought by United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government during its tenure of 10 years could be compared with the present estimation of revenue and expenses presented by the financial minister Nirmala Sitharaman this year.

Speaking at a press conference at his residence, Tiwari said that the budget would not only give the economy a new direction but would also help revive the economy, which had slowed down due to the corona pandemic.

The former chief of Delhi BJP said that even experts are surprised with the provisions of the budget that had been made despite adverse situations arising due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Everyone thought because of COVID that there would be a heavy tax burden but this 'Aatmanirbhar Budget' is without any new taxes. The budget has rein in the officialdom in the income tax department. The scrutiny period for returns of upto Rs 50 lakh has now been reduced to three years, which was six year earlier," said Tiwari.

"The Manmohan Singh government in its 10 years at the Centre failed to bring even one such budget that could help the economy. For the first time, a Budget has been brought under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership that will reset the economy," said the former Delhi BJP president.

The central leadership of the BJP has asked MPs to break down the annual budget by selecting topics and discussing them at press conferences, meetings and outreach programmes with workers in their constituencies.

Tiwari's press conference was part of the initiative. Referring to the proposed redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station, the BJP leader further said that it is now being developed on the lines of airports with all new facilities including hi-tech security gadgets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari BJP Union Budget 2021 Budget
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp