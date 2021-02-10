STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pvt hospital in Delhi performs hip ball replacement surgery through smallest incision, eyes world record

Speaking of another record,  a doctor stated that ten days ago another hip ball replacement surgery was performed at the hospital in a record time of 18 minutes.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Fortis Escorts Hospital has set a record by performing a hip ball replacement surgery through the smallest incision, said Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra, Director, Bones, and Joint Institute, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Delhi.

Talking to ANI about the record, Mishra said, "We and our team have performed a hip ball replacement surgery. This surgery has been done through the smallest incision on record till date. This is in itself a record. The incision measures 5 cm and 4 mm which equals nearly two inches."

"Through such a small incision no such major hip surgery has been performed yet, with normal instruments available. For this, we will file a nomination in the Guinness Book of World Record, Limca Book of World Record and Academy of World Record. We are hopeful to get nominated," stated Mishra.

Speaking of another record, Mishra further stated that ten days ago another hip ball replacement surgery was performed at the hospital in a record time of 18 minutes.

He further went on to state that two years ago the hospital had entered the Guinness Book of World Record for performing a hip ball replacement surgery on a 107-year-old which was a world record at that time.

"The news of this surgery will benefit our country as it will lead to an increase in medical tourism," he added. 

