STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ahead of Delhi civic polls, BJP plans to set up 21-member teams

Besides strengthening the party’s support base , the chosen workers will also seek feedback from the electorate.

Published: 12th February 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Harshdeep Malhotra (center) at a press conference at Delhi BJP headquarters.

Harshdeep Malhotra (center) at a press conference at Delhi BJP headquarters.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi is looking for ‘Special Ekkis’ (Special 21) grassroots level workers to connect with voters in each booth and mobilise support for the outfit in the municipal elections scheduled early next year. Each member of the 21-strong team will go door-todoor and explain to the families the welfare schemes and work launched by the civic bodies, which have been ruled by the saffron party for 14 years.

Besides strengthening the party’s support base , the chosen workers will also seek feedback from the electorate. The information thus collected will be used to plan poll campaigns and pick ‘suitable’ candidates for the civic body elections. Harshdeep Malhota, general secretary of Delhi BJP, said each member of the ‘special ekkis’ team would be allocated 10 households.

“They will be in regular touch with the households till the elections are over. Basically, they will reach out to each voter and create awareness about the good works initiated by the municipal corporations and also the Central government for the people of Delhi. ‘Special Ekkis’ will be advised to have regular discussions with families over a cup of tea, ideally twice a month,” said Malhotra, who has been entrusted with the responsibility to form the teams of grassroots campaigners in all 13, 600 booths.

The BJP has been ruling three municipal corporations in the national capital since 2012. The party was also in power in the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from 2007 to 2012. Malhorta said members of ‘Special Ekkis’ would be a crucial link between the people and the organisation to execute mass-contact drive effectively.

“Special Ekkis teams will serve as the backbone of our election campaign. They will make people aware about party manifesto, previous welfare projects and party’s future policies. The target is to rope in 21 individuals. We may not find the required number in every booth but we have started the process to identify committed workers in the five wards where bypolls are due this month,” he said.

Will collect feedback from electorate

Each member of the 21-strong team will go door-to-door and explain to the public welfare schemes
and work launched by the civic bodies being ruled by the party for about 14 years. The chosen workers will also seek feedback from the electorate. The information thus collected will be used to plan poll campaigns

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi BJP Delhi civic polls
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp