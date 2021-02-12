Ahead of Delhi civic polls, BJP plans to set up 21-member teams

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi is looking for ‘Special Ekkis’ (Special 21) grassroots level workers to connect with voters in each booth and mobilise support for the outfit in the municipal elections scheduled early next year. Each member of the 21-strong team will go door-todoor and explain to the families the welfare schemes and work launched by the civic bodies, which have been ruled by the saffron party for 14 years.

Besides strengthening the party’s support base , the chosen workers will also seek feedback from the electorate. The information thus collected will be used to plan poll campaigns and pick ‘suitable’ candidates for the civic body elections. Harshdeep Malhota, general secretary of Delhi BJP, said each member of the ‘special ekkis’ team would be allocated 10 households.

“They will be in regular touch with the households till the elections are over. Basically, they will reach out to each voter and create awareness about the good works initiated by the municipal corporations and also the Central government for the people of Delhi. ‘Special Ekkis’ will be advised to have regular discussions with families over a cup of tea, ideally twice a month,” said Malhotra, who has been entrusted with the responsibility to form the teams of grassroots campaigners in all 13, 600 booths.

The BJP has been ruling three municipal corporations in the national capital since 2012. The party was also in power in the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from 2007 to 2012. Malhorta said members of ‘Special Ekkis’ would be a crucial link between the people and the organisation to execute mass-contact drive effectively.

“Special Ekkis teams will serve as the backbone of our election campaign. They will make people aware about party manifesto, previous welfare projects and party’s future policies. The target is to rope in 21 individuals. We may not find the required number in every booth but we have started the process to identify committed workers in the five wards where bypolls are due this month,” he said.

