Bajrang Dal worker stabbed to death after scuffle at birthday party in Delhi, four arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Mangolpuri area of Delhi’s Outer District over a scuffle in a birthday party. Delhi Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) and has arrested four persons in the case.

The victim, a active member of the Bajrang Dal organisation, lived in Mangolpuri and was working as a technician in the Action Balaji Hospital. The four accused are his neighbours, police officials said.

According to police officials, the stabbing incident took place at the victim’s house on Wednesday night after scuffle a between the victim and the accused has taken place another place.

“A scuffle ensued during a birthday party in the area of Mangolpuri Police Station which was attended by the accused as well as the victim. During this, the victim died as a result of the stabbing. All the four accused have been arrested,” said a senior police official from Outer District.

The official added that there were about 10-12 persons who attended the birthday party. The victim and the accused are neighbours and had some issues and enmity from a long time, said the official. “During the party, they started arguing over some old issue between them and a scuffle ensued.

Everyone left the party. But the accused went to the victim’s house and stabbed him,” said the police. The victim was rushed to the nearby Sanjay Gandhi Hospital but succumbed to the injuries on Thursday. “A case has been registered under relevant sections and investigation is on,” police officials said.