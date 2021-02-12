STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Over 15,800 get vaccine shots, 142 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Published: 12th February 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

A medical professional administers Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker at a facility in Daryaganj on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 15,800 beneficiaries received the Covid-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, registering a turnout of 62 per cent, according to data shared by officials. Senior officials said the number of vaccination centres was increased to 253 on Thursday from 183 earlier.

On Wednesday, the corresponding figures were 14,743 with a turnout of about 80 per cent.
“Today, 15,807 people were administered coronavirus vaccine, and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in 12 persons,” a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said.
Besides healthcare workers, frontline workers, who include, police, civil defence staff, DJB and electricity department employees, among others, are also getting jabs for the last several days.

The district-wise distribution of total 12 AEFI cases on Thursday was -- Central Delhi (0), East Delhi (0), New Delhi (1), North Delhi (2), North East Delhi (0), North West Delhi (0), Shahdara (2), South Delhi (4), South East Delhi (0), South West Delhi (1) and West Delhi (2), according to the data shared by authorities.

Meanwhile, the city recorded 142 new Covid-19 cases and two more deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent.  The infection tally in the city rose to 6,36,529 and the death toll mounted to 10,886. The tally of active cases on Thursday rose to 1,051 from 1,046 the previous day. 

These new 142 cases came out of the 64,328 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 41,943 RT-PCR tests and 22,385 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

