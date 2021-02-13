STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP flays central govt over sale of PSUs, infrastructure

Party MP takes jibe at PM over his ‘Andolanjeevi’ remark

Published: 13th February 2021

AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said that Central government is “hell bent” on selling key government companies and infrastructure to private players in the next few years, which is a bad trend for the country. 

Terming the recently presented Union Budget as “favouring the rich”, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday accused the ruling dispensation of “selling the whole country”. “This Budget is to sell India’s assets. You are selling rail, SAIL, coal, LIC, banks, airports, ports, FCI, power, water, roads and BPCL. You are selling whole of India. This government is only out to sell the nation,” Singh said in the Rajya Sabha while participating in the debate on the Budget.

Singh said these are the country’s assets created by 130 crore Indians and are not private properties that could be sold like the way this budget has proposed. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently terming a section of farmer protesters as ‘Andolanjeevis’, Singh said if Modi has reached parliament, it is only because of the sacrifices made by ‘Andlonajeevis’ in the past. 

“The freedom that we enjoy now is because of those who protested against the British rulers in the past,” the legislator said. “PM Modi made a mockery of the farmers who are on agitation for 75 days by calling them ‘Andolan jeevi’. This is an insult on the likes of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Rammanhoar Lohia, Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

We are proud of our revolutionaries and we are proud of the ‘Andolanjeevis’,” said the MP.   “Chaudhary Charan Singh’s followers are sitting there on the border of Delhi and you are making them suffer. More than 170 people have sacrificed their lives to protect their land,” he said in reference to the ongoing protest of farmers at three borders of national capital.  

‘Govt on selling spree’
Terming the Union Budget as “favouring the rich”, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday accused the ruling dispensation of “selling the whole country”. The government is selling rail, SAIL, coal, LIC, banks, airports, ports, FCI, power, water, roads and BPCL, he said

