Delhi Police chief reviews arrangements at border points in view of farmers' protest

During the crime review meeting held with senior officers of the force, the police chief also took stock of action taken against criminals involved in the burglary, and other cases

Published: 13th February 2021 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the law and order situation and arrangements at various borders points of the national capital in view of the agitation by farmers protesting the three agri laws, officials said.

During the crime review meeting held with senior officers of the force, the police chief also took stock of action taken against criminals involved in the burglary, and other cases related to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), Excise Act and gambling, they said.

To reduce such crime, Shrivastava stressed the need to take effective and sustained steps.

He insisted on carrying out regular checking of listed criminals, including jail/bail/parole released, temporal and special analysis of crime incidents as well as optimal use of available human resources and technology.

He also stressed the need to assess the performance of anti-snatching teams and use of crime teams regularly.

During the meeting, Special Commissioner of Police (Operation) also briefed Shrivastava about the progress in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination of Delhi Police personnel, said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO, Delhi Police.

Shrivastava also rewarded the police team involved in cracking the "Reliance jewellery showroom dacoity" case that took place under the Maurya Enclave police station in January.

Eight people who were found involved in the crime and six receivers (who bought the stolen articles from the accused) were nabbed through technical and local intelligence.

The police team had also recovered 6.5 kg of robbed jewellery articles besides, two cars from the accused.

