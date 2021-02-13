Rinku Sharma murder: Delhi Police transfers case to crime branch

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch will now investigate the case related to the murder of a 25-year-old man in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area. Rinku Sharma, who worked as a lab technician at a private hospital and was associated with the Bajrang Dal, was murdered stabbed by a group of man on Wednesday night. A fifth accused in the case was arrested on Friday night.

"The Mangolpuri case has been assigned to the Crime Branch for further investigation," said Additional Public Relations Officer (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal. According to police sources, the family of the deceased was unhappy over the investigation by the local police.

According to the local police, the incident took place on Wednesday night after a scuffle ensued between the victim and one of the accused at a birthday party over their food joints in Rohini. Sharma and the accused slapped and threatened each other and left after the intervention of others. They have had arguments and tussle over the same issue earlier also, said police.

Later, the accused Islam allegedly called his uncle and brothers and went to Sharma’s house in K block of Mangolpuri, where the deceased and his brother was already standing outside their premises with sticks in hand. A scuffle broke out between the two parties again during which the accused stabbed Sharma and fled from the spot, said a senior police official.

However, Sharma’s brother Mannu, 19, has rejected the police version and alleged that his brother was killed due to his involvement in the donation drive for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya. The incident has taken a communal colour as the victim and accused belongs to different communities.

The security has been beefed up and police personnel have been deployed in the locality to avoid any untoward incident. The Delhi Police on Friday denied any communal angle in the matter saying the murder took place due to personal enmity. Police also said that they are analysing all possible angles in the case. So far, the cops have arrested Islam, Tazuddin, Zahid, Mehtab and Danish in this case.

