STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man's amputated hand rejoined in challenging surgery at Delhi hospital

At present, the patient's hand has been successfully salvaged and he hopes to have a good hand functional recovery, doctors said.

Published: 14th February 2021 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Surgery

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Doctors at a leading private hospital here have rejoined the amputated hand of a man after he suffered an accident at a factory in Prahaladpur industrial area in Delhi, hospital authorities said on Sunday.

The 36-year-old man, Inderpal, was working at the factory in Badli area on January 21, when around 2 PM suddenly a heavy object from the machine fell on his hand and his left forearm got crushed and amputated, they said.

He was taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

"Patient suffered severe pain, loss of blood and went into shock. His employer, being a good samaritan, did not hesitate in taking the patient immediately to the hospital.

"Further, he showed presence of mind and collected the amputated hand, well preserved in ice. By 4 pm, two hours after the accident, Inderpal was in the emergency ward," the hospital said in a statement.

According to Anubhav Gupta, Senior Consultant, Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, at the facility, "Though the patient reached us well within the golden time period (usually 3-4 hours over ice in forearm level injury), it was challenging as the forearm at the time of amputation had got badly pulled and crushed".

This led to multiple-level injuries to various structures (bone, muscles, nerves and vessels), necessitating a holistic approach requiring extensive shortening and graft usage from different parts of the body, he said.

"As time was the essence, we decided to take the patient immediately for a surgery without waiting for COVID-19 test result, which came negative later," the hospital said.

Due to the severity of the injury, it took over six hours to perform the implantation of the forearm using micro-vascular technique, it said.

At present, the patient's hand has been successfully salvaged and he hopes to have a good hand functional recovery, doctors said.

Gupta added that with the latest surgical techniques it is now possible to rejoin even the worst amputated limbs if they are brought in time and well preserved in ice.

It is important to understand that the amputated part should not be in direct contact of ice.

It should be kept in a clean polythene over ice, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi hand surgery
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp