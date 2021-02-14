With second jab of vaccine, beneficiaries in Delhi feel shielded against COVID-19

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 14th February 2021 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was a Saturday when Sulochana Kataria received her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the GB Pant Hospital in the city. Now, four weeks later on another Saturday, she got the second dose. Kataria, one of the 4,319 people in the city to get the jab on day one of the nationwide vaccination drive, was one of the several beneficiaries to complete their vaccine course with a second dose on Saturday.  

The nationwide vaccination drive took off on January 16. In the national capital, it saw a sluggish pace for the first days but has gradually seen increasing participation. Now, the administration of the first and second dose is expected to go hand-in-hand as the campaign gain momentum.

Low turnout for second dose

However, not all those who got vaccine on the first day turned for the second vaccine. Only 1,856 people got their second dose on Saturday. 11,912 people (3,530 healthcare workers and 8382 frontline workers) got their first dose of vaccine on the day. According to officials from the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, not many healthcare workers turned up to get the second vaccine shot. 

"They have given several excuses like busy schedules and being on leave. However, we are following up with them," said Dr Chhavi Gupta, spokesperson of the hospital. The delivery of the second dose began at LNJP hospital also and over 20 persons had received the second shots by noon, a senior official said.

No side effects

Dr Sandeep Nayar from the Centre for Chest and Respiratory Disease at BLK Super Speciality Hospital was also who got the second dose. "I don’t have any symptoms and am absolutely hale and hearty. I got the vaccination at 10 am and waited for the mandatory half an hour. After that, I resumed my OPD rounds and procedures and I don’t feel the least uncomfortable," he said.

"Got my second dose at PSRI Hospital. Like the first, there were no immediate side-effects. It’s important to remember that antibodies form only 14 days after the second dose. So, one should continue with social distancing norms and wear a mask," said Dr Satya Rajan Sahu, Pulmonologist, PSRI Hospital.

