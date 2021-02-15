STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police personnel approaches CAT, challenges appointment through 2018 exam

The applicant who is currently serving as the Delhi Police Constable raised the representation stating that the said order of the review medical board is illegal and unsustainable in the eyes of law.

Published: 15th February 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Central Administrative Tribunal

Central Administrative Tribunal

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police personnel on Monday approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Principal Bench challenging the appointment where he was disqualified by Review Medical Board in November 2020.

In a plea filed through his Advocate Harpreet Singh Hora, it stated that the notification dated March 3, 2018, by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) notifying or advertising the examination for the post of Sub Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and ASI in CISF, he appeared and passed the preliminary examination but was declared unfit by the Medical Board against which he filed an appeal.

"The Board in Appeal declared him fit on grounds of eyesight and knock knees and gave a nod for appointment to the post of Sub-Inspector. But later, the review medical board injected a new condition of ineligibility in the rulebook by declaring the candidate unfit citing the eyes suffering from Coloboma present in iris associated with retinal Coloboma in left eye whereas such a condition is not part of the rule book," the petition said.

The applicant who is currently serving as the Delhi Police Constable raised the representation with the Respondent stating that the said order of the review medical board is illegal and unsustainable in the eyes of law, the plea said.

The petition said that the judgments of the Supreme Court that the department medical fitness of the candidates has to be determined by the Medical Board and Review Medical Board as per the medical standard prescribed in the recruitment notice, and any deviation from the same would certainly render the findings of the Medical Board and Review Medical Board invalid.

"Respondents cannot inject a new rule in the rule-book by their own whims and fancies and the said conditions can only be framed and legislated by the rulemaking authorities and thus, the Respondents have exceeded their jurisdiction in disqualifying the candidature of the applicant," the plea stated.

The plea further states that the terms and conditions contained in the recruitment notice being binding on the candidates and respondents, the medical fitness of the candidates has to be determined by the Medical Board and Review Medical Board as per the medical standard prescribed in the recruitment notice, and any deviation from the same would certainly render the findings of the Medical Board and Review Medical Board invalid.

Filed on behalf of Ankit Goswami, who is a serving Delhi Police personnel, Advocate Hora states that such a condition is not a disqualification in the said recruitment notification and thus, he has challenged the same before the Tribunal and the Tribunal shall hear the matter in the coming week. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Central Administrative Tribunal Review Medical Board Staff Selection Commission
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp