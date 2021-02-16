14,965 vaccinated against Covid-19 in Delhi; second shot given to 2,191 people

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 15,000 beneficiaries in Delhi received the vaccine against Covid-19 on Monday. Among those vaccinated today, 2,191 got their second dose, officials said.

Apart of these healthcare workers, 4,571 other HCWs got their first dose while 8,203 frontline workers also got their first jabs on Monday, a senior official in the health department said. The overall turnout was about 55 per cent in 268 vaccination centres of the national capital.

“Seven cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported,” he said. On Saturday, a total of 1,856 healthcare workers had got their second dose of the vaccine after receiving the first shot on the inaugural day of the vaccination drive.

The turnout for the second dose on Saturday was about 43 per cent. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 141 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Monday, authorities said.

These 141 cases came out of the 39,065 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. The infection tally in the city rose to 6,37,087 authorities said, adding the positivity rate was 0.36 per cent.

No death from Covid-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, second time in February when the single-day fatality count was nil.

On February 9, no fatality from coronavirus infection was registered in the national capital, after a gap of nearly nine months. On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 150 Covid-19 cases and two deaths.

The active cases tally on Monday slightly rose to 1,036 from 1,031 the previous day, according to the bulletin.