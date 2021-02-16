STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: HC grants bail to cab driver accused of being part of conspiracy

The court also noted that according to the CDR, no call was made by him to any of the other accused in the case.

Published: 16th February 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court

The Delhi High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A cab driver, arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in northeast Delhi last year and in connection with the death of a police officer during the violence, was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday after it his call detail records  showed that he was not even in the vicinity of the area where the incident occurred. 

The case pertained to the riots which erupted on February 24 last year when a police team deployed at an “illegal protest site” at Chandbagh was “brutally attacked without provocation” and a Head Constable, Ratanlal, was shot dead while several other policemen were injured.

The court said that according to the call detail records of the accused Mohd Danish on the date of incident, “he was not even in the vicinity of the violence affected area i.e. Main Wazirabad Road”. The court also noted that according to the CDR, no call was made by him to any of the other accused in the case.

“Undisputedly, there is no CCTV footage or viral video to implicate the present petitioner,” Justice Suresh Kait observed. He directed that Danish be released on bail on his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 20,000 and with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Riots CAA protest
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp