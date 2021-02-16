Delhi riots: HC grants bail to cab driver accused of being part of conspiracy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A cab driver, arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in northeast Delhi last year and in connection with the death of a police officer during the violence, was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday after it his call detail records showed that he was not even in the vicinity of the area where the incident occurred.

The case pertained to the riots which erupted on February 24 last year when a police team deployed at an “illegal protest site” at Chandbagh was “brutally attacked without provocation” and a Head Constable, Ratanlal, was shot dead while several other policemen were injured.

The court said that according to the call detail records of the accused Mohd Danish on the date of incident, “he was not even in the vicinity of the violence affected area i.e. Main Wazirabad Road”. The court also noted that according to the CDR, no call was made by him to any of the other accused in the case.

“Undisputedly, there is no CCTV footage or viral video to implicate the present petitioner,” Justice Suresh Kait observed. He directed that Danish be released on bail on his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 20,000 and with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.