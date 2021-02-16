STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University reopens four more libraries for research scholars, faculty members

The library will also allow its members to borrow and return books and no 'late return fine' would be charged for the period of the pandemic.

Published: 16th February 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University will allow research scholars and faculty members to access four more libraries across its campuses. It had allowed access to it’s central library last week, as part of its phased reopening amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

The varsity reopened the Central Science Library, Ratan Tata Library, South Delhi Campus Library, and Faculty of Law Library for PhD/MPhil scholars and faculty members on Monday. However, those wishing to use the facilities will have to make prior registration. 

“Library facilities under Delhi University Library System (DULS) will be made operational in phases. In the first phase, only bona fide faculty members, PhD/MPhil scholars will be allowed to use library reading room facilities. The reading room facilities would be limited from 10 am to 4 pm during the weekdays i.e. Monday to Friday,” the university said in a notice. 

Visitors will have to take permission through e-mail to the librarian before visiting the library. The library will also allow its members to borrow and return books and no “late return fine” would be charged for the period of the pandemic. Visitors have also been instructed to carry gloves and hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Delhi University Library
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp