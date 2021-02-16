Delhi University reopens four more libraries for research scholars, faculty members

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University will allow research scholars and faculty members to access four more libraries across its campuses. It had allowed access to it’s central library last week, as part of its phased reopening amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The varsity reopened the Central Science Library, Ratan Tata Library, South Delhi Campus Library, and Faculty of Law Library for PhD/MPhil scholars and faculty members on Monday. However, those wishing to use the facilities will have to make prior registration.

“Library facilities under Delhi University Library System (DULS) will be made operational in phases. In the first phase, only bona fide faculty members, PhD/MPhil scholars will be allowed to use library reading room facilities. The reading room facilities would be limited from 10 am to 4 pm during the weekdays i.e. Monday to Friday,” the university said in a notice.

Visitors will have to take permission through e-mail to the librarian before visiting the library. The library will also allow its members to borrow and return books and no “late return fine” would be charged for the period of the pandemic. Visitors have also been instructed to carry gloves and hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing.