STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Didn't discriminate on basis of religion, says Delhi Police Commissioner regarding arrest in northeast Delhi violence

At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 last year.

Published: 16th February 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots

Protesters during clashes in Northeast Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Tuesday said they did not discriminate on the basis of religion and confirmed that nearly 1,800 people were arrested in connection with the northeast Delhi violence.

"We conducted an impartial investigation in northeast Delhi violence using technology and evidence. One constable lost his life while many personnel got injured. Didn't discriminate on the basis of religion and registered 755 cases. Nearly 1,800 were arrested," said Delhi Police Commissioner, speaking at the 74th Raising Day of Delhi Police.

At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 last year sparked by clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Shrivastava further said the Delhi Police tackled the COVID-19 lockdown in a commendable manner, earning the title of 'Dil Ki Police'.

"Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the efforts of the police force. We lost 34 police personnel during this period," added SN Shrivastava.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police northeast Delhi violence anti-CAA protests Delhi police commissioner SN Shrivastava
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp