Overcame water supply problem in Delhi caused due to Uttarakhand glacier blast: Raghav Chadha

Published: 16th February 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha visits Bhagirathi water treatment plant. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha on Monday said the DJB has overcome the problem of water supply which got affected in the national capital due to the natural calamity in Uttarakhand.

Chadha informed that the Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant is now working at 100 per cent capacity while Sonia Vihar is at 80 per cent capacity. Chadha said that the plants’ production capacity was severely reduced due to high levels of dirt in the water. 

To combat this situation, the DJB had to shut down these water treatment plants. The production capacity of these plants has been brought down to combat the situation. These plants together provide around 250 MGD water per day.  

Chadha said that CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed to provide clean water to the people of Delhi as soon as possible by cleaning up the dirt in the Upper Ganga Canal.

He added that the NTU has been reduced from 8,000 to 960 in Bhagirathi treatment plant and in Sonia Vihar, NTU has been brought down to 1000 from 8,200. The NTU, i.e. the measurement of the presence of suspended particles in water, is supposed to be at 100.

“South Delhi, East Delhi and North East Delhi get water which is produced from these water treatment plants. Because of this situation, the supply of water has gone down in these areas. We have provided enough water tankers to manage the situation,” he said.

“The DJB has worked very hard to remove the dirt from the water. After their hard work, the NTU has come down to 960 from 8,000. It means we have cleaned around 90% of the dirt in the water and only 10% is remaining. The Sonia Vihar plant produces around 140 MGD water per day. But due to the dirt in the water, only 40% production was happening,” Chadda added.

“We treat the raw Ganges water which comes from the Upper Ganga Canal at Muradnagar and provide it to the citizens of Delhi. But due to the recent natural calamity in Uttarakhand, the quality of water has worsened. The water which we are getting is of very poor quality as it has a lot of dirt and other particles,” noted Chadha.

