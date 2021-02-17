STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

All Delhi government buildings to have toilets for third gender soon

Last month, the New Delhi Municipal Council announced its plans to build public toilets exclusively for the third gender while finalising its budget. 

Published: 17th February 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Transgenders

Gender-neutral lavatories are long-standing demanding of the community. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All government buildings and offices of public sector undertaking (PSUs), local bodies, autonomous bodies and Delhi Police in the national capital will soon have toilets exclusively for transgender persons.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed heads of all institutions under the Delhi  government, chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Delhi Police Commissioner to construct restrooms for the third gender in their office complexes or allow them to use existing facilities reserved for person with disabilities (PwD) until adequate arrangements are made.

Gender-neutral lavatories are long-standing demanding of the community.

“In compliance with the provisions of section 22 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019 for ensuring adequate welfare measures for transgender persons, all public buildings under all the departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations, and local bodies of Government of NCT Delhi are hereby directed to create separate identified public toilet facilities for transgender persons,” said an order issued by the CS recently.

Senior government officials, privy to the development, said according to the chief secretary’s order, all departments, divisions, and agencies would make toilets for transgender persons for which he had set a deadline of two years.

“In case, separate facilities can’t be built immediately for the third gender, existing standalone toilets for PwDs will be made available to transgender users until dedicated convenience is not created for them. The symbol ‘T’ will be displayed outside the washroom along with the sign of PwD prominently. The CS has given two years time to built toilets for transgender persons. If transgender persons want to use the gender-based toilet, they will be allowed,” said an official.   

Besides secretaries of departments and heads of various government institutions including CEO of Delhi Cantonment Board, the order has been sent to all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for compliance.

Last month, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced its plans to build public toilets exclusively for the third gender while finalising its budget. 

​A senior official of the council, privy to the matter, said that the agency had already started working on the subject and the first exclusive restroom would be ready by end of March, which is being built at Shastri Bhawan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Transgender Delhi Police Delhi Government Offices
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp