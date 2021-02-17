Delhi High Court seeks report on hybrid hearings

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought reports from subordinate courts on whether they have the proper infrastructure for holding hybrid proceedings wherein hearings are held both physically and via video conferencing simultaneously.

Justice Prathiba M Singh on Tuesday asked the High Court’s Registrar General to call for the report from the District and Sessions Judges of the subordinate courts on a plea moved by several lawyers who are senior citizens suffering from co-morbidities and apprehensive of attending physical hearings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HC also issued notice to the Delhi government seeking its stand on the plea by the lawyers who wants that the district courts should allow them to attend hearings via video conference on days when they hold physical proceedings.

The High Court on January 14 had issued a notification directing the subordinate courts to hold physical hearings on every alternate day.

Justice Singh said the report called for shall indicate how the hearings were being held prior to January 14 and the availability of internet connectivity and devices in the court premises and residences of the judicial officers.