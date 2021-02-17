Delhi’s battle with Covid-19 pandemic being discussed all over world: Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On completing the first year of his third term, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed his government’s steps during the peak of pandemic are being “discussed all over the world”.

Kejriwal in a video message to citizens and party workers also declared that his government is of two crore Delhiites, which works 24 hours to make the life of every citizen easier and which will continue to do so.

“One year ago you all gave your son another opportunity to serve everyone. It has been a very tough year but all the citizens of Delhi have worked together. All of us together have made Delhi a model of success in the world,” said Kejriwal in his video message.

The chief minister also said how despite the pandemic hitting the finances of everyone, including the government, welfare schemes and services continued.

“The Delhi government ensured food for all during the pandemic and we also distributed free ration to all during the pandemic. The Delhi government also arranged free transport for the migrant labourers who were stuck in Delhi. Amid all these limitations the Aam Aadmi Party government continued to provide free electricity and water schemes,” he added.

“The Delhi government’s initiatives such as home isolation model, setting up of plasma bank and distribution of oximeter are being discussed across the world” said the Chief Minister.

Last year Kejriwal won power for third consecutive term by bagging 62 seats out of the total 70.