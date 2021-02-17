STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's daily COVID-19 count lowest in nine months 

The last time the national capital saw cases below 100 was on January 27 when 96 new patients were found positive.

Published: 17th February 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the third time, new Covid-19 cases have fallen below the 100-mark in Delhi since the beginning of the year.

According to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin, 94 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, the lowest this year and also in over nine months.

The last time the national capital saw cases below 100 was on January 27 when 96 new patients were found positive.

There has been only one death owing to the virus in the 24-hour span, taking the death toll in the city to 10,894. The positivity rate was .17  per cent. 

Last week, the city had recorded zero deaths. As per sources, most of the positive cases are from the NCR cities. 

While the cases are witnessing a decline, medical experts are seeing a surge in post- Covid symptoms. Brain fog, causing impaired thinking and concentration, is one of the serious neurological impacts of Covid-19 virus, claimed experts 

‘How virus causes brain fog unclear’

Anyone can develop the complication but those who have had a stroke, a traumatic brain injury or have undergone long periods of anaesthesia are more likely to get affected.

Brain fog refers to a spectrum of neurological conditions in patients who have recovered from Covod-19 and includes difficulty in concentrating, confusion, memory loss, dizziness, delirium, impaired memory, seizures, and numbness in hands and feet.

Dr Madhukar Bharadwaj, Senior Consultant, Department of Neurology, at Aakash Healthcare in Dwarka, said, “Nearly 30 per cent patients here experienced neurological conditions post-Covid recovery since August 2020. There is no unanimity as to what causes brain fog in a Covid patient. Some opine the virus is neuro-invasive and can invade the brain and nearby nerves while others surmise it is caused by the body’s prolonged inflammatory response to the virus.”

Meanwhile, over 15,000 beneficiaries received Covid vaccine shots on Tuesday, out of whom 2,532 got their second dose, officials said. The overall turnout was about 50 per cent.

