STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Set up separate toilet facilities for transgender people in offices: Delhi government to MCDs

In the annual budget for 2021-22, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to provide public toilets exclusively for the third gender in the national capital.

Published: 17th February 2021 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Toilet

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed all its departments, district authorities, municipal corporations and autonomous bodies to set up separate toilet facilities for transgender persons at their respective offices in the national capital.

In order, the government said in case such toilets cannot be constructed immediately, the existing facility available for persons with disabilities (PwD) should be designated for the use of transgender persons for the time being.

"In compliance with the provisions of section 22 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 for ensuring adequate welfare measures for transgender persons, all public buildings under all the departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations and local bodies of Government of NCT Delhi are hereby directed to create separate identified public toilet facilities for transgender persons," the order said.

In the annual budget for 2021-22, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to provide public toilets exclusively for the third gender in the national capital.

The deadline set for building toilets for transgender people is two years.

"Such toilets will display symbols for both PwDs and T for transgender persons. Trans people shall continue to be allowed to use gender-based toilets as per their self-identified gender," the social welfare department said in its order issued last week.

Apart from the NDMC chairman and the Delhi Police commissioner, the order has been sent to the secretaries of the departments, the CEO of the Delhi Cantonment board and all district magistrates, among others, for compliance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government toilet for transgender
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp