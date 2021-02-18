COVID-19: Delhi High Court reserves call on wearing mask while driving alone

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on several pleas challenging the imposition of challan for not wearing a mask while driving a private car alone.

Justice Prathiba M Singh heard arguments on behalf of the Centre, Delhi government and the petitioners who were challaned for not wearing a mask while driving alone in their vehicles.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare submitted that it has not issued any direction asking people to wear masks in a car when alone. He said health is a state subject and the Delhi government has to take a decision on it.

The Delhi government told the court that wearing masks while driving an official or personal vehicle was made compulsory by way of a DDMA order in April last year and it remained in force. It also said that a private vehicle was held to be a public place by the Supreme Court.

One of the petitioners—advocate Saurabh Sharma—has claimed that he was challaned Rs 500 for not wearing a mask even though he was alone in his private car.

His counsel had earlier told the court that after the DDMA order, the Union Health Ministry held a press conference where it said persons driving alone in a car are not required to wear a mask.

Sharma has sought quashing of the challan, refund of the Rs 500 paid as fine and compensation of Rs 10 lakh for mental harassment.

(With PTI inputs)