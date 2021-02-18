STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government departments flouting rule, personal details of RTI applicants online

As per the RTI rules, all public authorities are to disclose RTI applications and appeals received and their responses, on the websites maintained by them with search facility based on key words.

Published: 18th February 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

Also, personal details of RTI applicants should not be disclosed to anyone. (Representational Image)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Some of the Delhi government departments have been flouting the RTI rules by disclosing the details of RTI applicants on their official website.

Law student and RTI activist Aniket Gaurav found out that the Right to Information column of web portals of Tihar Jail and Delhi Jal Board have uploaded the replies of applicants which also discloses personal details including name, designation, address, e-mail id and mobile number of the applicants.

As per the RTI rules, all public authorities are to disclose RTI applications and appeals received and their responses, on the websites maintained by them with search facility based on key words.

However, the RTI applications and appeals received and their responses relating to the personal information of an individual may not be disclosed, as they do not serve any public interest. Also, personal details of RTI applicants should not be disclosed to anyone. 

Gaurav had written to the Delhi government asking the authorities to correct the error to which the CM’s Office replied that the matter was being looked upon.

“There are instances in the past where RTI Users have been attacked. We have a Calcutta High court order (2013) and DoPT office memorandum (2016) which specifically state that personal information of an applicant should not be put on websites,” said Gaurav, who uses a Twitter handle named ‘Legal Squad’ to raise awareness on the matter.

“Apart from tweeting about it, I have sent emails to CM Delhi and Dy CM at their official email address, for bringing this  into their immediate notice. Within a few hours, the email was forwarded to concerned officials for ‘necessary action’ but it has been more than 24 hours and there hasn’t been any concrete steps taken till now to remove the details from the website,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Government RTI Activists
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp