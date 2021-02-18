STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records no new Covid-19 deaths, third time in February 

​Meanwhile, Delhi registered 134 new cases in last 24 hours taking the total case tally to 6,37,315 since the start of the pandemic, according to data shared by authorities.

Published: 18th February 2021 07:37 AM

Delhi COVID testing centre

Delhi’s positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, authorities said. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded no fresh death due to Covid-19 on Wednesday. This is the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in February in the city.

On February 9, no fatality from Covid-19 was registered in the national capital, first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

No death from Covid-19 was recorded on Saturday as well, the second time in February when the single-day fatality count was nil.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, authorities said, adding that the tally in the city rose to 6,37,315. One fatality was registered on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the city to 10,894, according to the health bulletin issued by the city government a day earlier.

Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in over nine months. These new 134 cases came out of the 59,886 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin. 

The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 1078 from 1036 the previous day, according to the bulletin. The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 39,852 RT-PCR tests and 20,034 rapid antigen tests, the government health bulletin said.

15,337 beneficiaries receive shots

Over 15,300 beneficiaries received Covid-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, while the number of people who got second dose dropped compared to the corresponding figures a day before, according to data shared by officials. On Tuesday, 15,053 people were vaccinated, out of whom 2,532 were those who had got their second dose.

On Wednesday, 15,337 beneficiaries got the shots in total, with an overall turnout of about 51 per cent spread across 300 vaccination centre, according to official data. Our of these, 1,072 were those who got their second dose on Wednesday, officials said.

