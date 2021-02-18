Over 22,000 submit fees for Delhi Development Authority houses, draw likely in early March

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received over 22,000 applications for its housing scheme offering 1,354 flats launched on January 2. Tuesday was the last day for submitting applications. The draw is likely to take place in the first week of March.

According to the details provided by the land owning agency, more than 33,000 submitted applications under the scheme. However, only 22,300 of them deposited the application fee by February 16 midnight, which was the deadline. As the response was satisfactory, the scheme was not extended, said DDA officials.

“For 1,354 units, we have received security deposits from nearly 22,300 potential home buyers while 33,000 people registered on our website and submitted applications. The final tally (applications) may change as it takes two to three days for payment reconciliation from the banks. Only the applications, for which we have received payment, will be included in the draw,” said an official, aware of the matter.

Of the 1,354 units, 757 two and three-bedroom middle income group (MIG) category flats are located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri and Madipur and 252 high income group (HIG) units on the offer are in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Nasirpur, and Rohini. About 140 flats of various categories are old flats which couldn’t be sold in previous schemes.

Many applicants chose to submit applications on the last day with over 7,000 paying the fee in the final 30 hours and over 2,300 in the last six hours.The agency had received 26,365 applications and application money from 15,103 applicants till 6 pm on Monday. On the last day of the scheme, 30, 979 potential home seekers had submitted applications but only 19, 972 of them made payment till 6 pm.

About 46,500 applicants have shown their interest in the flats and made registration on its website within two weeks. For its previous housing scheme in 2019, the authority received about 45,000 applications for 18,000 flats.The successful allottees may avail benefits under credit linked subsidy scheme as it is part of the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna –housing for all (urban), which means people fulfilling the criteria will get subsidy in the interest when they take a bank loan.The officials said that besides the location of the flats,

the quality of construction, facilities at the housing complex, and two parking slots for each HIG flat had attracted the people.