Strike after four doctors assaulted in Delhi's Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan

Two of the four doctors suffered head injuries, one had a fractured wrist, and the other suffered minor injuries, according to doctors at the hospital.

Published: 18th February 2021 08:17 AM

A FORDA delegation also rushed to Hedgewar Hospital and extended all the possible support to the doctors. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Doctors of Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in Karkardooma went on a flash strike on Tuesday evening after four doctors on duty were allegedly beaten up by two persons who brought a patient to the hospital’s emergency wing.

Two of the four doctors suffered head injuries, one had a fractured wrist, and the other suffered minor injuries, according to doctors at the hospital.

A scuffle broke out after a guard on duty asked the persons accompanying the patient to remove their car parked in front of the emergency wing’s gate.

The two persons were soon joined by many others and when the doctors on duty intervened, they were also beaten.

“One of the two doctors who sustained head injuries is in serious condition and is feeling giddy. This should not happen and we have asked the hospital medical superintendent to register an institutional FIR. The doctors on strike have demanded that the culprits be arrested,” said Dr Ajay Lekhi, former president of the Delhi Medical Association, who reached the hospital after the incident.

Resident Doctors’Association (RDA)  members  from Lady Hardinge Medical College also came up in support of the assaulted doctors. 

A FORDA delegation also rushed to Hedgewar Hospital and extended all the possible support to the doctors.

“Forda India strongly condemns the assault on resident doctors’ of Hedgewar hospital. We demand strict action against the culprits at the earliest,” said Parth Bora, president of the association. 

