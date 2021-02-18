UK-based woman collaborated with accused Nikita, Shantanu:  Delhi Police on 'toolkit' case

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have come up with two more names — Marina Partterson and Thilaka — in connection with the controversial ‘toolkit’ case.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, Patterson is a UK-based woman who works with the Poetic Justice Foundation, which the Delhi Police claim as a pro-Khalistani outfit.

She is also a member of the Extinction Rebellion (XR), a global environmental movement.

Police said the final draft of the toolkit was shared on January 20 by Nikita, Shantanu, and Disha. Patterson started editing the document from January 31 onwards.

A chat that was allegedly deleted by Disha was also retrieved by the police. The purported chat was made after Greta accidentally shared the toolkit on Twitter.

“…Can you not tweet the toolkit at all…,” Disha tells Greta. Then Greta says, “I will receive so many threats because of this.. It’s really blowing up.” Panicked Disha tells Greta, “Can we just not say anything at all for a while? I am gonna talk to lawyers. I am sorry but our names are on it and we can literally get UAPA against us(sic).”

The police claimed the main aim of the accused was to “tarnish the image of India”.