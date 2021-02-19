STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gives Rs 1 crore each to kin of deceased frontline workers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday handed over Rs 1 crore financial assistance each to the families of deceased frontline workers Om Pal Singh and Raj Kumar. 

Published: 19th February 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with the relative of a deceased frontline worker

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with the relative of a deceased frontline worker. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday handed over Rs 1 crore financial assistance each to the families of deceased frontline workers Om Pal Singh and Raj Kumar. 

Kejriwal expressed his gratitude for the sacrifice of Om Pal Singh and Raj Kumar and the service they did for the people of Delhi. The chief minister further said the loss of the bereaved families is not replaceable but he is hopeful that this financial assistance would give them some relief.

The chief minister further said, "The past one year has been very tough for all of us. During this one year amid the pandemic, the COVID warriors of Delhi fought the battle from the front. Today I visited the family of Om Pal Singh. He was the principal of government boys' senior secondary school in Kalyanpuri. You all know that during the pandemic the Delhi government had been running hunger relief centres and Singh was working at one of them. Unfortunately during the work, he got affected by COVID and then lost his life." 

"Today I also visited the family of Raj kumar who was a security guard at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. He was a frontline worker and got infected and lost his life. I met the families of these COVID Warriors and handed over cheque for  Rs 1 crore each. Today I want to salute all the COVID warriors of Delhi," said Kejriwal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal COVID19 Coronavirus COVID frontline worker Frontline worker compensation
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp