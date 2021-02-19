COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gives Rs 1 crore each to kin of deceased frontline workers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday handed over Rs 1 crore financial assistance each to the families of deceased frontline workers Om Pal Singh and Raj Kumar.

Kejriwal expressed his gratitude for the sacrifice of Om Pal Singh and Raj Kumar and the service they did for the people of Delhi. The chief minister further said the loss of the bereaved families is not replaceable but he is hopeful that this financial assistance would give them some relief.

The chief minister further said, "The past one year has been very tough for all of us. During this one year amid the pandemic, the COVID warriors of Delhi fought the battle from the front. Today I visited the family of Om Pal Singh. He was the principal of government boys' senior secondary school in Kalyanpuri. You all know that during the pandemic the Delhi government had been running hunger relief centres and Singh was working at one of them. Unfortunately during the work, he got affected by COVID and then lost his life."

"Today I also visited the family of Raj kumar who was a security guard at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. He was a frontline worker and got infected and lost his life. I met the families of these COVID Warriors and handed over cheque for Rs 1 crore each. Today I want to salute all the COVID warriors of Delhi," said Kejriwal.