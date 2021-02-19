STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to set up state-of-the-art labs at new metrology office

The existing Taxi Meter Unit from Wazirpur Industrial Area will be shifted to the new building at Vishwas Nagar, which is more centrally located and easily accessible.

Published: 19th February 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Food & Supply Minister Imran Hussain (R) lays the foundation stone of new office complex of the legal metrology department in Vishaw Nagar

Delhi food & supply minister Imran Hussain (R) lays the foundation stone of new office complex of the legal metrology department in Vishaw Nagar. (Photo| Twitter/ @AamAadmiParty)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will set up state-of-art laboratories to save time and efforts being consumed in procuring necessary verification, stamping and calibration of the weights and measuring instruments or devices. The labs will come up at the new office complex of the legal metrology department in Vishwas Nagar of east Delhi.

Delhi’s food and supply minister Imran Hussain on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the new office complex.Padmini Singla, Secretary (legal metrology) and commissioner, food civil supplies and consumer Affairs; Azimul Haque and other senior officials of the department were present on the ocassion.

The minister said that the project would bring relief to people especially those living in east and northeast Delhi as the applicants will not need to travel far to get necessary verification, stamping and calibration of the weights and measuring instruments or devices. 

Hussain added that the existing Taxi Meter Unit from Wazirpur Industrial Area will be shifted to the new building at Vishwas Nagar, which is more centrally located and easily accessible. The new building is being constructed by the Public Work Department (PWD) at an estimated cost of Rs 5.92 crores. The project is scheduled to be completed by November.

The new office complex will house three zonal offices of the department including six working standard laboratories, one secondary laboratory, one taxi meter unit and also the office of controller, weights and measures.

The minister also lauded the efforts of the department made during the lockdown for ensuring the prices of essential commodities such as hand sanitizers and face masks under check.  During the Covid pandemic, 2,650 inspections were conducted by the field staff and 1,673 prosecutions were initiated besides 133 FIRs.

The department carries out regular or surprise inspections in the markets, fair price shops, petrol pumps, and gas agencies to check whether measuring and weighing units bear valid verification stamps and deliver correct weight, measure or volume of commodities. 

The department initiates prosecution action against short measurement, use of defective and non-standard weights and measures. It department also undertakes verification or calibration of auto-rickshaws or taxi fare meters, tank lorries, and petrol dispensing units.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi metrology department Delhi metrology labs
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp