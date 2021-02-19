Farmers' stir: Mini hospital comes up at Delhi's Singhu border to help elderly protesters

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After witnessing many farmers complaining of heavy breathing, asthama, chest pain, dehydration and body pain, the Life Care Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has set up a 'Mini-Emergency Care' facility at Singhu border, which sees almost 100 patients every day.

The 'mini hospital' has six beds with provisions for glucose and other medical items. The 24-hours facility has a doctor and a nursing staff and also has a full-fledged chemist. All basic medicines for cold, cough, fever, body pain, dehydration and skin alergy are available with the chemist.

"This is completely free and runs 24 hours. We see mostly elderly and middle-aged farmers with dehydration and fever due to weather change. The hospital was set up two weeks ago. People can enter the premises only after removing their footwear and sanitising their hands. We also do thermal scanning before admitting anyone inside," said the doctor in reference to the COVID-prevention protocols in place.

"First we treat them and give tablets and if we see there is no progress or there are symptoms of COVID-19, we take them to nearby hospital," said the doctor.

Besides, with summer arriving early in the national capital this year, the farmers and Khalsa Aid have made arrangements to keep the area clean. Volunteers of Khalsa Aid also conduct regular fogging to destroy mosquitoes, said volunteer Sarabjit.

Also, tankers of 2,000-litre capacity have been installed with filters and ROs to supply clean drinking water for farmers. Besides, farmers are also planning to install air conditioners, water coolers and refrigerators. "Generators will be fixed on trolleys and in the beginning ACs will be fitted on 20 trolleys," said Surender, a Khalsa Aid volunteer.