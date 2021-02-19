North Delhi Municipal Corporation sends notice to hospitals over paying less tax

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has sent notices to hospitals like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, BLK Hospital, Delhi Heart and Lungs Institute for applying the wrong 'Use Factor' and thereby paying less property tax.

The North MCD on Thursday started a survey of properties for assessing the tax. On the first day more than 1,200 property owners were issued notice over property tax in the Karol Bagh zone. This year the North MCD has introduced one major change in the ‘Use Factor’ of commercial properties under the rented properties category.

During the survey, it was found that owners of several big commercial properties were not paying tax as per the MCD Act. It is expected that the hospitals will pay additional Rs 20 crore as the pending property tax.

It was found that some big hospitals were running educational courses but were not paying the correct Use Factor, the civic body said in a statement. "Karol Bagh Zone has collected Rs 88 crore in the current financial year and has set its target to achieve Rs 210 crore. Around 36 properties have been attached in Karol Bagh for defaulting on paying property tax," a statement said.