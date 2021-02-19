Over 24,000 get COVID-19 vaccine shots; Delhi records 130 fresh cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With 130 fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,37,445 on Thursday as the positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, according to authorities. Meanwhile, vaccine shots were administered to over 24,000 beneficiaries in Delhi on Thursday.

The inoculation drive saw a marked improved turnout of 80 per cent. On Wednesday, 15,337 people were vaccinated, out of whom 1,072 were those who had got their second dose. On Thursday, the number of total beneficiaries who got vaccinated rose to 24,417 spread across 302 vaccination centres.

Officials said that out of these, 3,537 were those who got their second dose. "Thirteen minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported," the official said.

Two fatalities were registered on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the viral disease to 10,896 in the city, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in the city on Wednesday, the third time the single-day fatality count was nil in February, while 134 cases were registered.

Get vaccine jabs at the earliest: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava to personnel

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Thursday asked the personnel of the force to get COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the earliest, saying there has been no instance of any side effects so far. In a circular, he noted that vaccination is essential for our health and priority is being given to Delhi Police personnel till March 1.

He said there are 308 vaccination centres in Delhi and asked the personnel to get vaccine shots at any centre without waiting for the SMS