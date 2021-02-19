STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 24,000 get COVID-19 vaccine shots; Delhi records 130 fresh cases

According to the latest health bulletin, two fatalities were registered on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the viral disease to 10,896 in the city.

Published: 19th February 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With 130 fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,37,445 on Thursday as the positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, according to authorities. Meanwhile, vaccine shots were administered to over 24,000 beneficiaries in Delhi on Thursday.

The inoculation drive saw a marked improved turnout of 80 per cent. On Wednesday, 15,337 people were vaccinated, out of whom 1,072 were those who had got their second dose. On Thursday, the number of total beneficiaries who got vaccinated rose to 24,417 spread across 302 vaccination centres.

Officials said that out of these, 3,537 were those who got their second dose. "Thirteen minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported," the official said.

Two fatalities were registered on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the viral disease to 10,896 in the city, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in the city on Wednesday, the third time the single-day fatality count was nil in February, while 134 cases were registered. 

Get vaccine jabs at the earliest: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava to personnel

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Thursday asked the personnel of the force to get COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the earliest, saying there has been no instance of any side effects so far. In a circular, he noted that vaccination is essential for our health and priority is being given to Delhi Police personnel till March 1.

He said there are 308 vaccination centres in Delhi and asked the personnel to get vaccine shots at any centre without waiting for the SMS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Delhi COVID cases Delhi COVID updates
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp