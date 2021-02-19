Technology used extensively to investigate northeast Delhi riots cases: Police chief SN Shrivastava

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The extensive use of latest technologies like facial recognition, drone mapping for crime scene reconstruction, retrieving deleted data from electronic devices, CCTV footages, GPS, DNA finger prints and others largely helped the Delhi Police in investigating and arresting the accused in northeast Delhi riots case.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Friday said that the use of modern technologies in the probe has led to the arrest of about 231 persons. Addressing the annual press conference at Delhi Police headquarters, Shrivastava said 755 FIRs were registered in connection with the riots in 11 police stations of the district.

Out of the total of 231 accused traced and arrested with the help of CCTV/video footages, 137 were identified by the Facial Reconstruction (FRS) when matched with criminal records while the rest were identified from driving license photographs.

A total of 945 video recordings and CCTV footags were recovered by police from multiple sources. "DNA finger printing, e-Vahan database, fund flow analysis and forensic teams comprising physical, chemical, biological and ballistic analysis of videos and photographs through open sources were also used to investigate the cases," the police chief said, adding "Many rioters were identified on the basis of the clothes they were wearing."

Shrivatsava said his force ensured a "free and fair" investigation.

"The senior officers personally heard several complainants to ensure fair and impartial registration of FIR and subsequent investigation. The number of cases registered in these riots is the highest compared to any other riots in the history of Delhi, even more than the anti-Sikh riots of 1984," he said.

"You are aware of the riots which led to 53 deaths and 581 injuries. Riots reached its peak on February 24 and 25 last year. A total of 755 FIRs were registered and we made it a point that no one had a grievance that their complaint was not acknowledged," he said.

He said three SITs were formed to investigate the cases. All the important cases (around 60) were transferred to the three SITs under the crime branch.

One of the case was registered to unearth the conspiracy behind the riots, which was investigated by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police while the remaining cases were investigated by northeast district police, he said.

A total of 1,818 people have been arrested so far in 400 cases in connection with northeast Delhi riots. Of the total arrested persons, 933 are muslims, 820 hindus. So far, 1,553 accused have been chargesheeted.

Of the total 1,818 people arrested in the northeast Delhi riots cases, over 200 were arrested using these technologies

One case, related to the conspiracy behind the riots, was investigated by the Special Cell while the remaining cases were with the local police

32 Terrorists arrested

90 per cent Murder cases solved

100 per cent Dacoity cases solved

21.63 per cent decline in rape cases in the city; molestation cases down by 25.16 per cent and insult to modesty 12.32 per cent

65 cases under POCSO registered in 2020

SNATCHING ON THE RISE

The number of snatching cases in 2020 went up by 27.11 per cent from 2019. As many as 7,965 such

cases were registered last year as against 6,266 in 2019, according to Delhi Police’s official data