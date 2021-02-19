STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Technology used extensively to investigate northeast Delhi riots cases: Police chief SN Shrivastava

Shrivastava said that 755 FIRs were registered in connection with the riots and his force ensured a '"free and fair' investigation.

Published: 19th February 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava speaks during the annual press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava speaks during the annual press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The extensive use of latest technologies like facial recognition, drone mapping for crime scene reconstruction, retrieving deleted data from electronic devices, CCTV footages, GPS, DNA finger prints and others largely helped the Delhi Police in investigating and arresting the accused in northeast Delhi riots case.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Friday said that the use of modern technologies in the probe has led to the arrest of about 231 persons. Addressing the annual press conference at Delhi Police headquarters, Shrivastava said 755 FIRs were registered in connection with the riots in 11 police stations of the district.

Out of the total of 231 accused traced and arrested with the help of CCTV/video footages, 137 were identified by the Facial Reconstruction (FRS) when matched with criminal records while the rest were identified from driving license photographs.

A total of 945 video recordings and CCTV footags were recovered by police from multiple sources. "DNA finger printing, e-Vahan database, fund flow analysis and forensic teams comprising physical, chemical, biological and ballistic analysis of videos and photographs through open sources were also used to investigate the cases," the police chief said, adding "Many rioters were identified on the basis of the clothes they were wearing."

Shrivatsava said his force ensured a "free and fair" investigation.

"The senior officers personally heard several complainants to ensure fair and impartial registration of FIR and subsequent investigation. The number of cases registered in these riots is the highest compared to any other riots in the history of Delhi, even more than the anti-Sikh riots of 1984," he said.

"You are aware of the riots which led to 53 deaths and 581 injuries. Riots reached its peak on February 24 and 25 last year. A total of 755 FIRs were registered and we made it a point that no one had a grievance that their complaint was not acknowledged," he said.

He said three SITs were formed to investigate the cases. All the important cases (around 60) were transferred to the three SITs under the crime branch.

One of the case was registered to unearth the conspiracy behind the riots, which was investigated by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police while the remaining cases were investigated by northeast district police, he said.

A total of 1,818 people have been arrested so far in 400 cases in connection with northeast Delhi riots. Of the total arrested persons, 933 are muslims, 820 hindus. So far, 1,553 accused have been chargesheeted.

Of the total 1,818 people arrested in the northeast Delhi riots cases, over 200 were arrested using these technologies

One case, related to the conspiracy behind the riots, was investigated by the Special Cell while the remaining cases were with the local police

  • 32 Terrorists arrested

  • 90 per cent Murder cases solved

  • 100 per cent Dacoity cases solved

21.63 per cent decline in rape cases in the city; molestation cases down by 25.16 per cent and insult to modesty 12.32 per cent

65 cases under POCSO registered in 2020

SNATCHING ON THE RISE

The number of snatching cases in 2020 went up by 27.11 per cent from 2019. As many as 7,965 such
cases were registered last year as against 6,266 in 2019, according to Delhi Police’s official data

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Northeast Delhi riots Delhi Police Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava technology use in riots
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Erode's famous idlis, made with love: Here's why they're different from the ones made at home
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp