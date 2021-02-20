STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
100 crafts persons get a platform at Delhi's India Craft Week 2021

The ongoing third edition of the India Craft Week has seen notable efforts in uplifting the craft sector through various revival techniques.

Artisan Lakshmi Lal Chhipa with garments in his Akola block prints

Artisan Lakshmi Lal Chhipa with garments in his Akola block prints. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

The ongoing third edition of the India Craft Week (ICW) is the brainchild of Iti Tyagi, who made notable efforts in uplifting the craft sector through various revival techniques. In collaboration with British Council, the on-ground showcase, both at Bikaner House and British Council, has brought together over 100 crafts persons, makers, craft brands, museums, organisations and figureheads.

In addition to the exhibits, cross-talks, workshops, installations and craft cinema, ICW is set to organise specially curated heritage walks across Delhi.

Talking about the major highlights, Tyagi points towards craft master classes by national awardee craftsmen, Warli art, showcasing the work of Jivya Soma Mashe at British Council India, book launch: Runway to Skilled India by Dr Darlie Koshy, DG, ATDC and Former Director, NID (Ahmedabad), along with her own book release, India: Good Stories Untold. 

"The pandemic has affected the lives of millions of artisans all over India. Most of them are still largely dependent on local exhibitions, shows and people-to-people interactions for sales and income. Most of us still prefer buying products directly through the maker, while meeting them," says Tyagi, in a conversation with The New Indian Express.

In her opinion, craft has an intrinsic value to make the product conversational, "which means that there is so much to discover than just a product of utility which is based on the story it holds and the one its maker gives to it. In the lockdown, the closing of physical spaces and limitation of personal interactions has hit the sector harshly and resulted in no or little income.

The limited exposure of these craftspeople to digital/online mediums has also affected them much more than other sectors."  Tyagi says this particular event will accentuate both professional and personal growth for artisans.

"Craft Rare and Craft Panorama are two initiatives at India Craft Week that aid the artisans in generating sufficient income through direct sales and business orders," she informs, while explaining that ‘Craft Rare’ is a motive to educate and preserve rare craft forms that sit on the verge of extinction where craftsmen, representing the endangered craft forms, are brought forth to showcase and spread awareness about the precious and exclusive works that they possess.

"Craft Panorama is a gallery that represents the ingenious masters of folk and tribal crafts for the world to see. Additionally, the participation of craft-based brands to showcase their work helps generate business for their makers, and the sector as a whole," adds Tyagi. 

ON VIEW: Bikaner House and British Council, New Delhi

TILL: February 21

