Action if officials sit on pollution complaints: Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said action would be taken against the officials who are negligent in timely disposal of complaints regarding pollution. The minister held a high-level meeting in this regard and said a seven-member committee has been constituted for preparing a plan to control dust pollution.

He said the government will also organise a 'Delhi Environment Roundtable Conference' to prepare an action plan to fight pollution in the national capital. The round table conference will be held on March 4 to consult experts and various organisations to formulate an action plan on implementing anti-pollution campaign.