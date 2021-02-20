STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Calculated moves helped tackle COVID-19 pandemic: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

BiPAP is a small, easily operable machine that helps a person with COVID to breathe, while the High Flow Nasal Cannula is an oxygen supply system.

Published: 20th February 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Instead of scrambling for more ventilators, the Delhi government took into consideration BiPAP and HFNC machines in order to tackle the pandemic crisis in the national capital, said state Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) is a small, easily operable machine that helps a person with COVID to breathe, while the High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) is an oxygen supply system. "Pulse oximeter was given to every patient and they were advised to monitor their oxygen levels. We purchased BiPAP and HFNC machines in June when no one was considering it. We did not stress on using ventilators as the first resort. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) was India’s first hospital fully dedicated to Covid patients and the only hospital with 2,500 beds," Jain stated.

The health minister was speaking at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha where a felicitation ceremony for 76 frontline workers from state-run Lok Nayak Hospital was organised. He applauded them and said that LNJP hospital has put up a brave fight against the virus.

It is the only hospital that has treated over 11,000 patients. "The pandemic affected many lives, however, Delhi successfully managed to sail through the tough times. We made calculated and well-thought-of moves, especially when it introduced the home isolation system which proved to be highly effective," said Jain.

"When the Delhi government introduced Plasma therapy, the first trial was conducted here under the supervision of its very proficient staff. The very first plasma bank, started on July 2, too, was established at LNJP hospital. The Delhi government, the doctors and staff at all Delhi government hospitals worked day and night to bring forth new solutions to fight this virus," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi government Satyendar Jain HFNC machine BiPAP Delhi COVID measures
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp