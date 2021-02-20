Calculated moves helped tackle COVID-19 pandemic: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Instead of scrambling for more ventilators, the Delhi government took into consideration BiPAP and HFNC machines in order to tackle the pandemic crisis in the national capital, said state Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) is a small, easily operable machine that helps a person with COVID to breathe, while the High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) is an oxygen supply system. "Pulse oximeter was given to every patient and they were advised to monitor their oxygen levels. We purchased BiPAP and HFNC machines in June when no one was considering it. We did not stress on using ventilators as the first resort. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) was India’s first hospital fully dedicated to Covid patients and the only hospital with 2,500 beds," Jain stated.

The health minister was speaking at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha where a felicitation ceremony for 76 frontline workers from state-run Lok Nayak Hospital was organised. He applauded them and said that LNJP hospital has put up a brave fight against the virus.

It is the only hospital that has treated over 11,000 patients. "The pandemic affected many lives, however, Delhi successfully managed to sail through the tough times. We made calculated and well-thought-of moves, especially when it introduced the home isolation system which proved to be highly effective," said Jain.

"When the Delhi government introduced Plasma therapy, the first trial was conducted here under the supervision of its very proficient staff. The very first plasma bank, started on July 2, too, was established at LNJP hospital. The Delhi government, the doctors and staff at all Delhi government hospitals worked day and night to bring forth new solutions to fight this virus," he added.