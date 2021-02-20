'On duty' leave to be granted to Delhi government health staff on COVID-19 vaccination day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Family Welfare, Delhi government, issued an order on Friday stating that healthcare personnel working in state government facilities need not attend the office on the day of they receive vaccine and their absence may be treated as "on duty".

"Healthcare personnel working in Delhi government facilities need not attend the office on the day he/she is vaccinated and they may be treated as 'on duty' on submission of the proof of vaccination to the parent department," the order states.

"Taking in view the fact that beneficiaries may have to travel to the designated healthcare facility for vaccination and also considering that after vaccination they may experience mild pain at the injection site besides mild body ache and fever (in few cases), it may not be feasible for them to report for work on the day of vaccination," the order said.

The order has been sent to all the district magistrates and chief district medical officers.