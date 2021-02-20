Private placement agencies in Delhi providing domestic workers asked to get licence

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed private placement agencies providing domestic workers in the national capital to get mandatory licence to run their operation and avoid penalty. In a public notice issued recently, the Labour Department has asked all private agencies to procure a licence within 30 days of their registration.

The government has already made provisions for online registration of agencies as per the Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) order 2014. Officials said the firms supplying domestic workers can make free registeration on the government portal - 'e-district'.

'The private placement agencies providing domestic workers should register themselves on e-district portal. The agencies, already registered under Delhi Shops & Establishments (Regulation) order 2014 also need to register under the private placement agencies order. Online registration is free. After registration, they should get a licence within 30 days," said an official.

As per the notice, deployment of domestic workers without registration and licence is a punishable offence and the errant agency will be liable to pay Rs 50,000 as penalty.

The notice, issued by the secretary of the Labour Department, also advises city residents to hire house help only through a registered service provider. "General public is also requested to ensure before employing any domestic worker whether the placement agency has taken registration and licence," reads the notice.