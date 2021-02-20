Razed under Delhi HC orders, temple 'reconstructed' overnight at Chandni Chowk

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than a month after authorities demolished a temple in Chandni Chowk, a new makeshift structure to offer worship has come up near the site. On January 3, the authorities had demolished a Hanuman temple in the area based on a direction from the Delhi High Court after the court found that the structure was an impediment to the beautification project of the historic market.

The new pre-fabricated steel structure was erected in the wee hours of Friday allegedly by local residents and traders. According to the people privy to the matter, original idols, which were kept in the custody of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) after removal from the demolished site, have also been restored at the new place of worship.

Meanwhile, North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said "reconstruction" of the temple has resolved the "matter". "Local residents, traders, and people associated with the original temple committee have raised the temple, which is a welcome move. It has eliminated tension in the area and also doused the anger of the people. It was because of the callous attitude of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the temple had to be pulled down," said Prakash, who visited the temple along with leaders of BJP Friday noon.

On reports regarding restoration of original idols, Prakash said only the principal idol of Lord Hanuman, which was handed over to a devotee during the demolition action, has been placed at the newly built temple. "The main deity was kept at a devotees’ place and the rest were taken to the municipal corporation’s store room, which are still with the civic agency," said the mayor.

The government officials, however, termed the "resurrection" of the temple as "illegal" and "contempt of court". "According to the court ruling, the SHO should be held liable if encroachment returns to the site," said an official, requesting anonymity.

"When the matter was brought to our knowledge around 7:30-8 am, adequate arrangements were made to maintain law and order at the site. Enquiries were made from the people present there. As and when the concerned agency makes a formal complaint, due procedure of law will be initiated," said a police official, who is not authorised to speak with mediapersons.

Despite attempts, South MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, who is also holding the charge of North DMC, and SRDC's managing director Garima Gupta didn’t respond. However, the authorities said that the issue is being examined.